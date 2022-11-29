Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $21.79 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,945 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 7.8% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $21,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,719. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

