Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $12.15

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.80. Symbotic shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands.
SYM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $641.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
