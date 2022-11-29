Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 21978318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of £7.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04.

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

