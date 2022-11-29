Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,748 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF makes up 3.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned 67.35% of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SMDY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

