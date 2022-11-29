Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.52. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 40,266 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $585.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $7,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 1,891.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

