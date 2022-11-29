Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.4% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $56,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $667.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

