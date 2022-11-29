Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $48.58 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.35. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.