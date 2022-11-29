Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 286 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 1.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $65,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 65,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 105.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 41.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of RMD traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.11. 3,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,568. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $268.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.73 and its 200-day moving average is $219.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

