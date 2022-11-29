Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 24,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,347. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical
