Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on TMHC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.0 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.36. 1,134,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.