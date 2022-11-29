Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWODF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.23) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.03) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.02) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

