Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,602 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $146.10. 34,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,225. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.