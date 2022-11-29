Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 58,768 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,064. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

