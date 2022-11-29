Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,387 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hershey were worth $32,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.20. 9,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,327. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $241.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

