Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 266,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,954,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,342,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,542,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 891.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 361,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,764,000 after buying an additional 324,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.49. 15,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.44.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

