Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $42.46 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 180,481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

