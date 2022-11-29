Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $57.14 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 52,047 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.78. 115,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,517. The company has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

