Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $85.35 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $85,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 262,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,422. The firm has a market cap of $274.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

