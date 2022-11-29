Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 743,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $107,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $180.18. 182,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $348.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.85.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

