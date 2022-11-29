Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 181,594 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,288,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 181,594 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $50,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 277,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,704,810. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

