Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, timetabling and scheduling, and business process management.

