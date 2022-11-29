Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Technology One Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Technology One Company Profile
