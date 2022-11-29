Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $51.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.