Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 12.75% of Telesat worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 5.1% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 3.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 108,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 5.8% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 71.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Telesat in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Telesat Corp has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.