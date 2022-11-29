Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 428.6% in November

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.82. 21,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

