TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $201.85 million and $14.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,321,554 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,749,497 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
