The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 710.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.09. 56,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

