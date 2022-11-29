The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

