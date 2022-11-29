The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

KO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. 225,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,516,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.