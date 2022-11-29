The Debt Box (DEBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $11.54 or 0.00070916 BTC on major exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

