The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €41.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €41.50 ($42.78) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.62) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.