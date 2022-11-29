The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,330,040 shares of company stock valued at $108,195,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,519. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

