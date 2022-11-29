The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,512 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Hershey worth $37,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Hershey by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $232.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

