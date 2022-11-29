The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kroger were worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.84.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

