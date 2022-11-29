The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stake Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,059 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120,963.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 301,200 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

