The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Update

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the October 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Music Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 5,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,891. Music Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 511,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Music Acquisition

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

