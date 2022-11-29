The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $130.43. 35,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

