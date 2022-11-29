The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

NYSE SO traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 38,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,941. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.