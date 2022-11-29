The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. 54,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,941. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

