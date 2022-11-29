The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 2.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,965. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.