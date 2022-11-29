The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 47,124 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 294,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in TJX Companies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13,241.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 90,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 89,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

