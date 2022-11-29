Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $537.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.63. The stock has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

