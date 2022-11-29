Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.89

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 119812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on THR. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.27.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
