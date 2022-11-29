Theta Network (THETA) Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $918.12 million and $23.37 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00005587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07063529 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00498943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.68 or 0.30348054 BTC.

About Theta Network

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

