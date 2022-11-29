Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 610,441 shares.The stock last traded at $114.80 and had previously closed at $116.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

