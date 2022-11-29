thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.26) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.26) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.73) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.98) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €5.19 ($5.35) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.85). The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.00.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

