Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 304,725 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $60,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,307,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $81,228.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00.

Starry Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE STRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,402. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Starry Group

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $181,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at $9,815,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Starry Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Further Reading

