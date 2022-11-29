Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 3,285,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.4 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of TCYMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Tingyi has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
