Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 3,285,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.4 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TCYMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Tingyi has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.