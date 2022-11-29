Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Financial Survey

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 11.38 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 12.09 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yubo International Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yubo International Biotech beats Tivic Health Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Yubo International Biotech

(Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.