Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 68,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 80,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.4% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. 237,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,255,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

