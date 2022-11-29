Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,019 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,455,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

